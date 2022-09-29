Co-Founder

Waterford Property Company

Waterford Property Company was founded in 2019 by Sean Rawson and John Drachman through a merger of Stillwater Investment Group and The Waterford Group. Rawson is a recognized leader in the multi-family development and investment industry. An expert in affordable housing, he has a deep understanding of tax credit financing and housing policy. He is an expert in working with local governments to create a diversity of housing types to meet their public policy goals. Since forming Waterford with Drachman, Rawson has acquired and developed nearly 6,000 residential units in California totaling around $3.5 billion. In 2021, he led Waterford to be the largest owner and operator of over 4,000 essential housing units in the State of California. Prior to forming Waterford Property Company and its predecessor companies, Rawson was the Southern California president for St. Anton Partners, a leading privately-owned multi-family development company.