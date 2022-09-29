(DANIEL MITCHELL)

Chief Executive Officer

Beacon Pointe Advisors

Shannon Eusey is a highly experienced executive with leadership expertise in areas of talent management, operations, marketing, business development and fintech. Currently, she is chief executive officer of Beacon Pointe Advisors, which she founded in 2002. Beacon Pointe Advisors is the largest female-owned Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) firm specializing in full service financial planning, research driven investments that partners with institutions, retirement-sponsored plans and high-net-worth private clients. As of Q3 2021, the firm advises more than 10,000 client accounts with $20+ billion assets under advisement across 27 nationwide offices with more than 280 employees. Eusey is a recognized industry expert on investment management and financial planning, talent management, fintech and entrepreneurial endeavors, and is a frequent speaker at leading industry events. She is a role model for gender diversity and women in the financial services industry and an advocate for teaching the next generation through financial education empowerment.