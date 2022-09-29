Managing Director

Janes Capital Partners

Stephen R. Perry founded Janes Capital Partners in 1997, which is an investment bank focused on the aerospace and defense industry. Under Perry’s leadership, the firm has completed over 80 merger and acquisition transactions since its inception. His typical transaction size ranges from $20 million to $250 million. Among Perry’s successful transactions have been the completion of the sale of Frontier Systems to Boeing; Scaled Composites to Northrop Grumman; Intellipower to Ametek; Matrix Composites to ITT; Intri-Plex to KKR; Composite Engineering to Kratos; GE Santa Ana to Admiralty Partners; Advatech to General Dynamics; Lightning Diversion Systems to Ducommun; and Pacific Precision Products to Safran. In short, Perry is a globally-renowned aerospace and defense banker, confident thought-leader and connector. He maintains an extensive rolodex of A&D C-suite leaders and investors/capital providers.