Head of Business & Small Business Banking

Union Bank

Todd Hollander serves as head of business and small business banking for MUFG Union Bank, N.A. In this role, he has overall responsibility for the bank’s business banking segment, setting the strategic direction for how the bank serves businesses with up to $50 million in revenue throughout all markets. In alignment with the bank’s overall strategy, Hollander is focused on expanding his team as well as the products and services they offer to best meet the growing needs of business owners. He joined Union Bank in 2010 and is based in Irvine. A 30-year industry veteran, Hollander started his banking career in Orange County with Wells Fargo, where he held a variety of roles over the years within the business banking, retail and commercial financial services groups.