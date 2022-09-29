William Bracken

Founder & Culinary Director

Bracken’s Kitchen

Bill Bracken, founder and culinary director of Bracken’s Kitchen, is a nationally renowned chef who has accrued numerous awards and critical acclaim during his 35-year culinary career. After years in some of the most successful hotels in the world and racking up numerous awards to go along with it, he hung up his chef coat and strapped on an apron to launch Bracken’s Kitchen in 2013. Seeing firsthand the impact the economic downturn of 2008-2011 had on so many people, he committed to cook the same high-quality food for those in need. Bracken’s Kitchen started with a food truck to answer this challenge to feed hungry children and adults living in Orange County. Over the past nine years, the business model has evolved into a trio of services: a community feeding program, a rescued food program and a culinary training program.