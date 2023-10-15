Founder & CEO

Find Your Anchor

After surviving multiple suicide attempts, Ali Borowsky turned her pain into action, creating Find Your Anchor, a suicide prevention nonprofit utilizing little blue boxes (“mental health first aid kits”) to help individuals in OC and around the world.

Borowsky saw a need in the world that wasn’t being met-the need for a resource that eschewed the sterility of a hospital pamphlet-and decided to meet it herself. Find Your Anchor has now touched the lives of people in nearly 40 countries. Her work is inspiring, not just because it has touched over 30,000 people in the last two years (60,000 if you go back just a few more years), but because she has found a way to infuse mental health resources with personal connection, creativity, and more than a touch of humanity.