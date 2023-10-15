President

Westcliff University

Dr. Anthony M. Lee, president of Westcliff University in Irvine, California, has an illustrious career marked by significant achievements. Under his leadership, Westcliff University has grown rapidly from fewer than a few hundred students to over 3,000 in the last decade. Dr. Lee’s expertise lies in innovative hybrid and online programs, where he integrates technology with traditional classes for enhanced learning. He has successfully navigated schools through accreditation processes at both university and K-12 levels.

His wide-ranging experience encompasses leadership in higher education, spanning marketing, finance, operations, compliance and accreditation. Dr. Lee holds a doctorate in educational leadership from USC’s Rossier School of Education, an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, and a bachelor of arts in economics from UC Irvine. His contributions have significantly impacted the educational landscape.

