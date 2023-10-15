Founding Partner

Keller/Anderle LLP

Jennifer L. Keller is a leading litigator recognized by Chambers USA and Chambers Global as one of the nation’s top commercial litigators. She’s described as “the consummate trial lawyer” and is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Keller gained fame for her last-minute lead counsel role in the 2011 Mattel v. MGA retrial, securing a victory that made headlines. She also achieved California’s largest business jury verdict in 2009 with $350 million awarded in Auerbach v. Daily. Additionally, she represented Standard & Poor’s in a government lawsuit that settled in 2015.

In 2023, Keller and partner Chase Scolnick successfully defended a $300 million trademark infringement case. She has a track record of landmark jury verdicts and has been listed in “The Best Lawyers in America®,” recognized as a Lawdragon Legend and Hall of Fame inductee and named one of California’s Top 100 Lawyers by the Los Angeles Daily Journal.

