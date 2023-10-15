Jimmy Joseph Cusimano

Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual Orange County

Jimmy Cusimano merged his practice with DJM Wealth Management and Insurance Services, part of Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group, in August 2022. DJM Financial is a leading Western Region wealth management firm that aligns with Cusimano’s commitment to providing comprehensive planning resources. He specializes in crafting financial plans for successful business owners, physicians, and professionals to optimize wealth growth and family security. His personal experience in the San Fernando Valley and education from UC Irvine fuels his passion for helping families make informed financial decisions. Cusimano holds prestigious designations, including Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), and Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®). Beyond his professional work, he serves on the board of Grandma’s House of Hope, supports Alzheimer’s Association walks, and contributes to DJM’s efforts in pediatric cancer and diabetes research.