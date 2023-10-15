(George DeLoache)

Regional Executive Orange County Region

Wells Fargo & Company

Keith Kobata currently serves as the regional executive for Wells Fargo’s Orange County Region, overseeing a team of over 1,000 members and managing 100 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, and South Los Angeles. His primary role involves strengthening customer relationships and optimizing Wells Fargo’s products and services to support their financial success. Kobata brings a wealth of experience to this role, with a career spanning over 28 years in the financial services industry. Prior to his current position, he served as the area president for the Greater Orange County region, responsible for Wells Fargo’s Community Banking in north Orange County and Long Beach. Kobata holds a bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University and Arizona State University. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he actively participates in community events and nonprofit organizations, including serving on the board of directors for Orange County United Way.

