Enough William Barr spin. Let's hear from Robert Mueller

Congress, which has the authority — and the duty — to investigate a president’s alleged misconduct outside of the criminal justice system, needs to bring Mueller himself in to talk about his report, so that he can explain it in a way that does capture its “context.” Among other things, Mueller should clarify his seemingly mixed message on obstruction of justice, in which he declined to draw a “traditional prosecution or declination decision” yet didn’t clearly explain why. On the one hand, he cites a Justice Department legal opinion holding that a sitting president cannot be indicted as his reason, but he also says that after a “thorough factual investigation,” he could neither conclude that Trump committed a crime nor that he did not.