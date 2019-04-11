William Barr gives aid and comfort to Trump's conspiracy theories

The attorney general already faces skepticism about his independence because of the way he handled the release of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report. Barr issued only a four-page summary of Mueller’s “principal conclusions” and, although he says more of the 400 pages will be made public in the next few days, he has resisted demands that he provide Congress and the public with an unredacted version. He has only widened his credibility gap with this gratuitous decision to revisit the origins of the Russia investigation and his loose talk about “spying.”