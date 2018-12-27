Congress should ensure that aid to black lung sufferers is there when they need it

But with more and more coal operators falling into bankruptcy, and coal production expected to continue to decline over the next two decades, the burden of caring for increasing numbers of disabled miners will exceed the industry’s capacity to meet it. Congress should extend and increase the per-ton coal tax to shore up the trust fund and send yet another market signal that the future will not belong to coal. And the rest of us need to be prepared, as the coal industry continues its decline, to shoulder responsibility for the workers who sacrificed their health to keep our lights on.