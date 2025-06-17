Letters to the Editor: Clothing and healthcare industries should also push back on ICE

To the editor: President Trump has been deaf to the immigrant workers in the agricultural and hospitality industries, but he finally heard the cries of the owners who feared the loss of their businesses ( “Immigration raids continue as Trump appears to soften on targeting some workplaces,” June 15). It would seem that major owners in the clothing business might similarly catch his ear. Are there any titans of industry who could make him understand the effect of removing immigrants from healthcare, construction, food service, landscaping and cleaning?

Robert Silberg, Los Angeles