L.A.'s convention center is too small, too old and too ugly. AEG has a plan to fix it, but there's a catch

Of course, there’s a catch. AEG says the project – both the convention center expansion and hotel – would not be possible without a public subsidy. The company is asking that it be allowed to keep some or all of the occupancy taxes generated by the new hotel over the next decade, which would be worth about $167 million. AEG says the public assistance is necessary to make the hotel project pencil out, and the company won’t move forward with the convention center overhaul without the 38-story hotel.