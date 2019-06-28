The Democratic debates were chaotic and unruly, but they definitely weren’t ‘boring’

Ultimately, this race will be won not on a mastery of specifics but on a vision for what comes next. The Democrats need to do a better job — most likely in a different type of forum — explaining in compelling terms why the current president is harming the country, as well as laying out how they would undo that damage. How has the gap between the rich and everyone else in this country widened, and how does that weaken the overall economy? Why is it so horrendously dangerous to pull back from the fight for global warming, and how will it affect our kids? Why does it matter if our practices at the border are so cruel that America’s reputation for fairness and generosity is destroyed? What does it mean to rupture alliances and squander the standing of the United States in the world?