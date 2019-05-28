EU elections exposed the erosion of Europe’s political middle

The pressures are considerable. Immigration, there as here, galvanized nationalists to continue their troubling repudiations of diversity and tolerance. And there are no easy solutions to the flow of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Middle East and North African war zones, and from political and economic instability — some of it climate-driven — in sub-Saharan Africa. That influx has exposed European fractures and played a significant role in persuading German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose Christian Democratic party was trounced in regional elections last fall, to not seek reelection. It fueled Brexit, the British vote to leave the European Union — a process that has foundered so badly that now Prime Minister Teresa May is resigning and the Tories are fighting for the soul of the Conservative Party. It has helped propel nationalists to powerful positions in Italy, Hungary and Austria. Anti-Semitism also is on the rise, which we can only hope is a hiccup and not an echo of a dark and horrific past.