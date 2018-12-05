If a federal ban on female genital mutilation is unconstitutional, all 50 states should ban the barbaric practice

The United States has had a law on the books banning female genital mutilation since 1996; Congress even amended the law in the last several years to include a ban on taking girls out of the U.S. to get the procedure (“vacation cutting,” as it is known). But the law had never been tested until the arrest, last year, of Jumana Nagarwala, a Detroit hospital emergency room doctor, for performing the procedure on two 7-year-old girls in a clinic in Livonia, Mich., after hours. The girls were brought to the clinic from Minnesota by their parents. The parents, the doctor and several others were charged with a range of crimes, including transporting minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Eventually, authorities charged Nagarwala, who is a member of a small Muslim sect, with performing the procedure on nine girls. Nagarwala pleaded not guilty, contending that she performed a religious procedure that did not involve cutting the young girls’ genitals.