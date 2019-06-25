Democracy pushes back against Erdogan in Turkey

Modern Turkey has been pockmarked by military takeovers and now by the elected president’s authoritarian rule. What was so troubling about the March elections was Erdogan’s ability to pressure election officials to throw out the results. But apparently even he was not strong enough to sweep away the decisive victory of Imamoglu and his Republican People’s Party over the AKP’s Binali Yildirim. That’s an encouraging sign for freedom in Turkey. It should also provide hope amid populist rollbacks Hungary, Poland, Italy and other democratic nations that have proven all too willing to relinquish — at least temporarily — the power to dissent.