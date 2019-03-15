How many more horses have to die at Santa Anita Park?

The filly, Princess Lili B, broke both her front legs in training Thursday morning and had to be euthanized. Hours after the horse’s death, the owners of Santa Anita called the deaths “beyond heartbreaking” (as if anyone could possible disagree) and issued sweeping new restrictions on treating horses with drugs — including a complete ban on race day drugs; an overall ban on Lasix, the commonly used race day diuretic; and new rules on the use of anti-inflammatory drugs. The park also vowed to invest in diagnostic equipment to aid in the early detection of pre-existing conditions in racehorses.