California can’t wait another year to fix its flawed wildfire payout system

This strict-liability system — called “inverse condemnation” — worked out pretty well in the days when fire damage remained fairly consistent and manageable from year to year. The idea was that utilities, which are required to serve all comers, can pass the cost of damages on to a broad base of ratepayers without inflicting too much pain on anyone. But the calculus changed in 2017 when wildfires tore through the state, reducing Santa Rosa neighborhoods to smoking rubble and setting the scene for deadly Montecito mudslides. It was the costliest fire year on record — until 2018, when the records were shattered again. Fire damage claims for 2018 may reach $20 billion. What’s more, regulators recently started making it harder for utilities to pass on wildfire costs to ratepayers if they are judged not to have been “prudent managers,” a subjective determination.