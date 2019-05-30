To prevent wildfires, California may need to endure power blackouts

It’s an understatement to say that aggressive power shutoffs will pose challenges for the public — and especially for people who rely on electricity to run life-maintaining medical devices. But power company equipment has been the source of the state’s largest and deadliest fires over the last two years. If sharing some short-lived pain can prevent wildfires such as the one that just about vaporized the town of Paradise and killed 85 people last fall, then it would be worth the trouble. In fact, the Camp fire was ignited by a malfunctioning PG&E transmission line that the utility had planned to shut down days before, only to decide that conditions didn’t warrant such a drastic action. Tragically, it turns they did.