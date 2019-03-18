California renters need relief. That means weakening Costa-Hawkins

To prevent landlords from evicting tenants in order to get around rent caps, Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Alameda) has proposed AB 1481, which would require landlords to show "just cause" — such as failure to pay rent or a lease violation — before they could oust a renter. Lastly, Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) has proposed AB 724, which would require landlords to report data about their property and rentals in order to create a statewide registry. The idea is to use the data to track trends on rents and evictions.