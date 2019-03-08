Twenty-one horses should not have had to die before Santa Anita Park closed

As winter horse racing got underway in December at the venerable Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, one horse was injured during a race and had to be euthanized. The week after that, two horses died. Then the next week, another two horses, and the week after that, two horses more. The following week: four horses. Not until the 21st horse broke down and had to be euthanized this past week did the owners of the park close the track indefinitely and suspended all racing and training.