Don’t let police arrest people for exercising their right to free speech

Russell P. Bartlett was arrested in 2014 at “Arctic Man,” an extreme ski and snowmobile event in the Hoodoo Mountains in Alaska, and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Bartlett maintains that what he was really arrested for was refusing to speak to one state trooper who was investigating underage drinking at the event and for criticizing another trooper who was questioning a teenager who was staying at Bartlett’s campsite. Bartlett said that when he was arrested and handcuffed, the first trooper said, “Bet you wish you would have talked to me now.”