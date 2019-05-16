Trump's weak immigration proposal should be a prompt for actual comprehensive reform

Broadly speaking, the government has the right and duty to determine who gets to enter the country and under what circumstances. It also has the right to enforce its laws. Current immigration policies are decades old and there are legitimate discussions to be had about whether we should make room for more people based on their education level and job skills, or whether we should cut back on the number or type of relatives an immigrant can sponsor for entry. Should foreign students graduating from American universities be given a chance to remain in the country and apply their skills here? What should the criteria be for determining which currently undocumented residents get a chance to apply for legal status? Must they have a criminal record? American spouses or dependents?