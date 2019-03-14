Sadly, it’s no surprise that USC was at the center of the college admissions scandal

That’s why USC needs to conduct a full and transparent investigation into how such bribery and corruption could occur in the admissions process. Did no one in the athletic department think something was fishy when a kid with no record of having played football in high school was recruited to play for one of the country’s most renowned college football teams? And if someone did suspect something was awry, were there sufficient outlets for employees to report ethical or criminal violations, and to have those concerns taken seriously?