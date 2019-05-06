Loraine Lundquist, an astrophysicist, would bring fresh ideas to City Council District 12

Lest you think global climate change is not a City Hall issue, consider how a warming planet is already affecting Los Angeles neighborhoods — more intense wildfires, drought and heat waves — and how decisions made at the local level can ease or worsen the environmental crisis. Transportation is California’s largest source of greenhouse gases. It’s local elected officials who ultimately decide whether cities are walkable, bike-able, transit-friendly communities, or whether they have the infrastructure to support the transition to zero-emission vehicles. Lundquist pushed the city to require that new developments be built ready for electric car charging, and she wants the city to expand its bike network by developing paths along flood control channels. With her experience as an academic and advocate, she would be a persuasive voice in the community and on the City Council to keep climate change front and center in decision making.