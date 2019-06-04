Vote yes on Measure EE today to increase funding for public school students

The district has designed this tax measure to reduce the regressive qualities inherent in parcel taxes. Most of those taxes assess a set dollar amount on each parcel, whether it’s a small cottage or a multimillion-dollar mansion or a vast warehouse. The district’s square-footage formula, which would cost the owner of a 1,500-square-foot house $240 a year, eliminates much of that problem, though houses of the same size with very different market values would still pay the same. Senior citizens and the disabled would qualify for exemptions and the tax would sunset in 12 years. The measure would raise about $750 per student to add to the $16,000 that the district spends now per pupil.