Alas, there will be no billionaire presidential cage match in 2020

Even if he or she doesn’t win the nomination, a prominent, credible centrist in the Democratic primaries could help keep the party tethered to a real-world view of how the economy works, the importance of incorporating market forces to help solve the major problems of the day, and the need to rein in the burgeoning federal debt. That perspective would be nice to have in the mix, now that some on the left and the right are arguing that federal deficits no longer matter and fiscal responsibility is just so 20th century. Such a voice may still emerge in the party, but it won’t be Bloomberg’s.