Is there a rational person on Earth who would want Sarah Sanders’ job?

The problem starts with the president’s habit of jumping on Twitter during “executive time” and holding forth on whatever flits across his consciousness (which seems curiously in sync with the day’s programming on “Fox & Friends”). Add to that Trump’s willingness to take questions from the press multiple times per week during informal gaggles (a habit that should have endeared him to a press corps stiff-armed by a standoffish President Obama), which, while admirable, undermines the effort to focus the public’s attention on the policy initiative or narrative du jour. Then throw in the insane amount of leaks coming out of this White House, and you’re left with an endless succession of revelations and rumors to be confirmed, denied, tamped down or damage-controlled.