If Trump’s thuggish policies worked, border apprehensions would go down. They haven't

And the government shouldn’t be relying on detentions in the first place. Remember, the detainees at places like Adelanto by and large are people accused of violating civil rather than criminal laws, or who in a staggering number of cases are exercising their legally and international recognized right to seek asylum. They should only be detained if the government can make an individualized case that they pose a flight risk or a threat to public safety or national security as their applications are processed.