The three faces of Trump, as evidenced by his usual Monday morning tweet storm

The president closed his executive-time tweeting with the by-now obligatory attack on the news media, this time calling out the New York Times for publishing a political cartoon in its international edition that showed a blind and yarmulke-sporting Trump being led by a guide dog whose face was a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s. As the Times itself observed in a public apology, the cartoon was laden with anti-Semitic tropes. But Trump said the Times should have also apologized to him for publishing the cartoon. Say what?