Hello constitutional crisis: The administration won’t turn over Trump’s tax returns

Looking at Trump’s returns from 2016, 2017 and 2018 seems appropriate, given the stated purpose of examining how the IRS audits presidential returns. But Neal’s demand included returns for two years — 2013 and 2014 — when Trump wasn’t even a candidate. The idea that Congress can rummage around in a private citizen’s tax returns for signs of illegality is disturbing. As the Supreme Court has made clear, Congress is not a law enforcement agency.