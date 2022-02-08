Letters to the Editor: GOP calls Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse.’ This is how it happens here

To the editor: I wake up each morning and ask myself, “What planet am I living on?” I watched the Jan. 6 insurrection (yes, it was an insurrection, not “legitimate political discourse” as the Republican Party officially claims) and now try to deal with this strange dichotomy of views about what is real and what is not.

Did this just happen, or did it creep up on us slowly, counting on the fact that no one of importance would recognize it for what it was until it would be too late? And now what? Do we just stand by, wringing our hands? Do we have to go to war and hope the best people prevail?

This is what has happened, over and over again, throughout history. We refuse to learn and pay a price price for our stubbornness.

Does anybody care? Anybody? Maybe not — at least maybe not enough people with the power, money and ability to effect change. How terribly sad for us all.

Diana Wolff, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: I am a 94-year-old World War II veteran who has voted for both Republican and Democratic presidents over the years.

A Republican Party that calls what happened on Jan. 6 legitimate political discourse makes me concerned for American democracy and the way of life that my generation fought to preserve.

Where are today’s Dwight Eisenhowers, Ronald Reagans, George H.W. Bushes or Gerald Fords? How can real Republicans allow the censure of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) for doing what they themselves should be doing — exposing threats to our democracy?

Wake up America. The clock is ticking, and it’s 11:59.

Aaron Eshman, Santa Monica

To the editor: The Republican Party no longer exists.

To declare the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol “legitimate political discourse” defies all logic. To declare the courage of Cheney and Kinzinger as “destructive” underscores the GOP’s willingness to defy the Constitution, support violence and abandon all principles of integrity and truth.

This is not the party of Lincoln. It’s the party of Trump — a pathological liar, a narcissist, a vindictive human.

Eileen McDargh Elvins, Dana Point

To the editor: I am not an activist. I write only to recognize the courage and patriotism of both Cheney and Kinzinger.

We must applaud their selfless actions to stand behind the truth and our Constitution. They are Americans in whom we can take pride.

Elaine Kretchman, Woodland Hills