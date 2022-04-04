Letters to the Editor: Recuse, resign or stay the course? What should Clarence Thomas do?

To the editor: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas needs to do more than to merely recuse himself from hearing cases resulting from Jan. 6’s attempted coup. He needs to resign his position immediately.

Nobody will ever agree with every Supreme Court ruling. Now, every case and decision in which Thomas takes part will be subject to intense scrutiny. Each will be tainted by the possibility of misplaced ethics. Questioning a justice’s motivation should not become a normal part of the analytical process.

Betty Rome, Culver City

To the editor: Justice Clarence Thomas is no more responsible for his wife’s behavior than President Biden is responsible for the behavior of his son Hunter Biden.

Neither Thomas nor Biden should be presumed to be corrupted by the views or behavior of a family member.

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates

To the Editor: The editorial board well points out that Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse himself and his lone vote to keep President Trump’s presidential papers private was an obvious conflict of interest. Without public perception of an unbiased Supreme Court, the third branch of our democratic government is at risk. It amply illustrates the ever-increasing threats to our precious democracy.

Democracy relies on public support. These attacks simply underscore the need for our country to set aside the constant divisions and come together on our fundamental rights and institutions.

Ken Goldman, Beverly Hills