Letters to the Editor: 47 Republicans voted against Ketanji Brown Jackson. They are forever disgraced

To the editor: Why did 47 Republican senators vote against Supreme Court Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson?

It made no difference in the court’s balance. The Republicans already stole two seats that should have been filled by Democratic presidents. A number of these Republican senators are not even running this year.

This was the first Black woman judge to be nominated to the court. Yet they all, except for three of them, voted to reject Jackson’s confirmation. Why? What did they accomplish except to forever be listed on the wrong side of history?

In Senate parlance, it was a free vote; their “no” vote meant nothing except to a societal fringe that is growing smaller by the day.

And when the vote was over and the gallery and Senate floor (on the Democratic side) erupted in applause, Republicans got up and walked out of the chamber — except for three who will forever be remembered for doing the right thing and supporting one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees in history.

John Rothman, Tarzana

To the editor: I couldn’t agree more with LZ Granderson’s assessment of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) character, and I wasn’t aware of the statement Graham made that “the only person qualified to go to the Supreme Court as an African American woman is a liberal.”

Former President Trump made three nominations to the court in four years. One was held over for him from former President Obama’s second term in office, and one was rushed through a Republican-controlled Senate one week before the 2020 election that Trump would lose.

Not one of those nominations was an African American woman. Clearly, if there was an ideology that prevented this, it was Trump’s.

Granderson makes a good case for South Carolinians to vote Graham out of the Senate. I would add to that case his flagrant violation of Article VI of the Constitution when he asked Judge Jackson about her faith.

John Eaglesham, Long Beach