Letters to the Editor: USC always had a bad reputation in L.A. Yet more scandals show us why

To the editor: When I moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s, it wasn’t hard to pick up on USC’s reputation as a less than upstanding institution. Of course there were exceptions, but the school was often talked about with suspicion. (“USC makes confidential settlement with 80 students, many LGBTQ, who accused doctor of misconduct,” April 29, and “USC education school omitted key data for U.S. News & World Report rankings, report says,” April 29)

Now, decades later, it’s more clear than ever why that was true.

Here are some recent example: USC medical school dean Dr. Carmen Puliafito hosting drug-fueled parties on campus, longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall’s multiple convictions for sexual battery after decades of complaints to the university, and a central role in the “varsity blues” scandal.

Most recently, The Times reported that two USC deans allegedly lied to improve their annual rankings, and that the university reached a settlement with 80 former patients of another campus physician.

No other university has been on the pages of The Times constantly with such unnerving revelations. Why hasn’t USC done what is necessary to become an institution that L.A. can be proud of?

Allison Goodman, La Crescenta

..

To the editor: It’s one scandal after another at USC. The admission scandal, the gynecologist scandal, the medical school dean scandal — the list goes on.

This is why you can’t spell scandal without “SC.”

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach