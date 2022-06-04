As a child, I always knew something was wrong with me. I was different from the other students, and I could never understand why until I was diagnosed with ADHD in sixth grade.

Did you know that Black Californians are more likely than others to have mental health problems? No you didn’t, because nobody takes Black people seriously in the medical field.

Black kids are dying inside because they feel like they have no one to turn to, and that feeling is very unpleasant.