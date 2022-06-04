Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

‘Our generation is typically viewed as lazy by the older generations.’

Ami Jacobson, El Segundo High School

Our generation is typically viewed as lazy by the older generations, and I cannot disagree with them. We had to go through high school during a pandemic, which did create a gap in not only our academic learning, but our maturity as well.

On the contrary, the vantage point that the other generations have on ours prevents them from seeing the new levels of innovation expressed through technology.

