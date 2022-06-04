I had this thought recently, which sums up my high school experience: How am I supposed to study for my Advanced Placement Statistics exam when other people are taking away my rights?

As I thought about this, I was obsessively refreshing my Twitter feed and rereading a thousand opinions and predictions on Roe vs. Wade until I passed out hours later. I did not study that night.

This kind of social media binge was common for me during the pandemic, as it felt at times like the world was ending. I believe the toxic and divisive state of our country has completely altered my generation’s perception of the world. How do I learn how to become a mature adult when the “adults” are bickering over scientific facts, spewing hateful rhetoric online and spreading misinformation?

While constant exposure to social media isn’t always healthy, it has made me acutely aware of politics and world events. It may erode my mental health, but I refuse to live in ignorant bliss.

My adolescence may have been butchered by history, but I am afraid to leave it behind — because I am terrified of the path our country is taking. Still, I find hope in my peers at Immaculate Heart. In them, I recognize genuine empathy, tenacity and brilliance, and I truly believe we can become an undeniable force of great heart and right conscience.