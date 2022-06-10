Letters to the Editor: More construction in a drought -- what bizarre world is this?

To the editor: Why do I feel like I am at Alice’s tea party? (“Parts of Southern California used 26% more water in April, despite conservation pleas,” June 7)

We are told that we are in a drought with a severe water shortage. And yet, there are new water-consuming homes being built off Ortega Highway in south Orange County. Oh, and how are the homeowners going to quickly get out of that area if they need to with only a few narrow roads? Good luck in a fire emergency.

Meanwhile, our government leaders are trying to negotiate with some unsavory countries to produce more oil for us. If the goal is to reduce our drilling to save the planet, does an increase in drilling in other countries not pollute?

Why do I feel that many of our so-called political leaders act as though the laws of our nation are “for thee but not for me”?

Irene Kennedy, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: We keep hearing that we are in a dire water crisis, the likes of which have never before been seen. We desperately need to conserve more water, yet in some places usage is going up rather than down.

In my community, the last desperate water shortage brought a much needed moratorium on new construction, which showed good faith by our government. This drought is a whole new category of desperate, and yet I’ve heard no mention of moratoriums on any new construction.

In fact, in my small community, some are pushing the largest development in our town’s history with no mention of where the water will come from to sustain the 42 large homes.

If the powers that be want us to do our part, then they must do theirs by acknowledging that we are unable to sustain our existing population. Until there is some real change in our water situation, new construction needs to be put on hold.

Karin Delman, Sierra Madre

To the editor: A major reason water conservation pleas are failing is that we are creatures of habit. While we may be sincere about water conservation, we turn on faucets at full flow, wash dishes before loading dish washers, and flow water out of the shower at full volume.

We need to examine our water flow habit and work to reduce water flow volume.

I do not understand why state water resource agencies have not actively campaigned in the media to demonstrate water-saving practices.

Mike Hatchimonji, La Palma