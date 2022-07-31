Letters to the Editor: How the climate bill will finally kill off gas-burning cars

To the editor: I’m as hawkish on climate change as anyone, but as a pragmatist, I see nothing but good in the energy portion of the proposed bill that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) agreed to support. (“Surprise Senate deal on climate change should be only the beginning,” editorial, July 29)

The federal tax credit for electric vehicles will help kill the internal combustion engine industry sooner than 2035, which will save countless lives. Once no gas- or diesel-burning vehicles are being sold, the existing polluting vehicles will age out over the following 10-15 years.

After that, all ground transport will be powered by an ever-greening grid.

As for allowing more oil and gas leases, it’s worth remembering that the oil industry has been sitting on thousands of leases that they are not actively drilling because they can make higher profits by keeping more oil off the market. Besides, now that people are switching to EVs, the demand for that oil will diminish such that the leased land won’t be worth drilling.

Never buy a gas car again, and to the extent you have influence, don’t let your friends, family, co-workers or neighbors buy one either.

Paul Scott, Santa Monica

The writer is co-founder of the electric vehicle advocacy group Plug In America.

To the editor: Of course those concerned about climate change should have questions about any plan that Manchin supports. But given the climate emergency and the current composition of the Senate, let’s not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.

The Inflation Reduction Act will get the U.S. close to meeting its emission targets under the Paris Agreement. The bill will address energy security, promote clean power and create millions of new American manufacturing jobs. It will do all this and more, while ensuring that disadvantaged communities share in the benefits of the clean energy transition.

Is the bill perfect? Of course not. But let’s not leave future generations to wonder why we did nothing in 2022 when it was obvious that climate change was an emergency. Let’s do at least what is possible.

Amy Semmel, Los Angeles

To the editor: Uncompromising opposition from Senate Republicans apparently led Democrats to devise a clever end run around them on climate change.

Although the deal between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is a shadow of the original Build Back Better plan, it nonetheless sets the U.S. on the path to a responsible transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. It also allows America to assume leadership among nations for a global solution.

Voters should understand that only one party is serious about the climate crisis. Until Republicans get their act together, let’s give Democrats the majorities they need to craft ongoing legislation that will lead to a clean energy future.

Robert Taylor, Santa Barbara