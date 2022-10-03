Letters to the Editor: What do you do when Luke Skywalker asks for campaign money?

To the editor: David L. Ulin’s op-ed article about being deluged with “terrifying” fundraising emails and texts from Democrats made me laugh and nod in empathy. I spend mornings deleting these desperate pleas (interestingly, I don’t ask them to stop).

But just a few hours after reading Ulin’s piece, I got a text from — wait for it — Mark Hamill.

He asked me to give once again to Rep. Mary Peltola’s reelection bid for Congress, explaining that her recent victory in Alaska has filled us with a “new hope.” It has, so how could I turn my back on this rebel alliance? After all, Mark said, “Katina, you’re my only hope.”

I thought to myself, “Donate, or donate not. There is no try.” With a force inside me, and appreciating the fortitude of Luke’s (I mean Mark’s) message about the Peltola campaign, I gave.

Only a few more wookies — I mean, weeks — to go.

Katina Vlastos, Alta Loma

..

To the editor: While I sympathize with Ulin about the barrage of texts he is getting from Democratic fundraisers, his fate could be far worse.

If he had contributed to moderate candidates from both parties any time during the last few election cycles, he would be getting such messages not just from Tim Ryan, Beto O’Rourke, Raphael Warnock and other Democrats, but also from Mike Pompeo, Newt Gingrich, J.D. Vance and a host of additional Republicans.

The pitches are nearly identical. It’s a five-alarm fire for both parties.

I would be far more ready to contribute to moderates from either party if it wouldn’t mean unleashing an even more frequent torrent of pings on my phone. Beware, contributors to either party. The price of a donation is endless harassment for more.

If either party wants to be more appealing to contributors, they should promise amnesty from endless additional pitches.

Andrew G. Kadar, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Reading Ulin’s piece was like listening to myself rant every time a new campaign fundraising message comes in. My primary reactions are:

If you’re having so much trouble raising money, why should I support you?

I already gave you money, go harangue someone else for a while.

I feel grossly insulted, especially by the ones suggesting I alone will be responsible for the downfall of the Democratic Party if I don’t send one more check immediately.

Like Ulin, I lament the fear-mongering tactic, which has usually been the domain of the Republicans. Just tell me, “Here is what I have done for the country, and if you want me to keep doing it, I need your help to win.”

Wouldn’t you rather have my check than my ire?

Kathi Harper, Cambria, Calif.

..

To the editor: I find the torrent of e-mails and texts asking for money intolerable. I reject all phone calls from numbers not in my contact list, and even though I now only make donations by paper check, I still have to waste my time deleting emails.

It’s really become counterproductive, people.

Margaret Murata, Irvine