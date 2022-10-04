Letters to the Editor: Does L.A. want a mayor who spends $62 million on his campaign?

To the editor: Rick Caruso has outspent his opponent, Rep. Karen Bass, by more than $55 million in the race for mayor of Los Angeles. One is left to wonder how Caruso’s money may have been better spent in our City of Angels.

Meanwhile, another billionaire, Mackenzie Scott, has donated two Beverly Hills mansions valued at $55 million to a local nonprofit, with the majority of the proceeds of the sale of the homes going toward helping low-income residents find affordable housing. Scott is quoted as saying, “We are attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.”

Evidently, Caruso believes his fortune is best spent promoting his own political career.

Pamela Higgins, Northridge

To the editor: While Caruso is obviously free to spend his money however he sees fit, it’s obvious some people have way too much money when you can spend $62 million on a political campaign.

America’s campaign finance system is badly broken.

Mike Aguilar, Costa Mesa

To the editor: Bass does not need $62 million in advertising when she has the Los Angeles Times.

Ken Headon, Marina del Rey

To the editor: That Caruso has spent $62 million on his campaign certainly reveals a tendency for spending inordinate amounts of money to get what he wants. His spending practices are clearly out of control, which leads me to wonder how will he manage the struggling city responsibly.

Needed now are constructive and practical new ideas that address issues that have been neglected. We need a forward-thinking visionary who sees a better future for everyone in Los Angeles.

What we don’t need is a spendthrift billionaire out of touch with everyday people. We have already experienced what happens when a businessperson with no prior experience in elected office is put in charge.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks