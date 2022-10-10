Letters to the Editor: Readers call on Councilwoman Nury Martinez to resign

To the editor: The racist remarks made by Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez while discussing redistricting are disqualifying. As a Latina, I am ashamed of her remarks. I am appalled. There is no excuse. She is a seasoned politician.

The whole redistricting process was quite concerning. I attended almost every Zoom hearing. It seemed corrupt. It seemed like there were backroom deals being made and conversations behind the scenes. I submitted an ethics complaint.

Sometimes in our childhood, we are raised with racism. As adults we should hopefully recognize and reject racism and have the courage to speak out when confronted with racist comments. From our elected officials, we have the right to expect this.

Clara Solis, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I believe every member of the City Council who was involved in the disparaging remarks about Councilman Mike Bonin’s child should be terminated. I don’t need Council members who are racist.

There have been many people in this country who have lost their jobs for such actions. It’s uncalled for, it’s juvenile, and it just goes to show you that those trying to tear down this country include certain politicians.

Or are we supposed to go around calling people’s children monkeys? Do we call Latinos or white people by slurs? Of course not. I seriously think that these immature adults should be terminated from their positions. I know I would never vote for Martinez or Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.

There’s no excuse for slandering another Council member’s child — at any time, for any reason. Once again, we in Los Angeles are embarrassed by the people we elected into office.

Charles Elkins, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I am an internist practicing in Van Nuys . The vast majority of patients I treat are people of color. Further, I am an African American physician who grew up in South Los Angeles.

The comments from Martinez are reprehensible and portray a level of insensitivity far below what I would expect from my elective representative. Such comments are an affront to all racial and ethnic groups, including Latinos who do not share her opinions.

Racist comments are divisive and can never be forgiven by a simple “I apologize.”

Dr. Llorens Pembrook, West Hills

..

To the editor: I am a psychotherapist in Los Angeles who was born and raised in this city. In my training and in my living experience, I have been taught and I believe that every life is precious.

Referring to a Black child as resembling a monkey is a well-known racist trope. Referring to a gay male as a “little bitch” is a well-known homophobic trope.

I am not interested in the color of Martinez’s skin, her race or the language in which she spoke. She is an elected city official and an adult and she should have known better. Her characterizations are despicable and unacceptable.

She should not resign from the City Council. She should be removed from office.

Michael I. Rudin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Martinez needs to resign immediately from the City Council. We as Mexican Americans, the oldest and biggest Latino community in Los Angeles, must not tolerate this behavior from any member of the City Council.

I beg the Mexican American leadership in Los Angeles to pressure her to step down for the sake of our children.

William Guerrero, Bakersfield

..

To the editor: Behind closed doors, the person Martinez really is was exposed, as were the shenanigans and backroom politicking of our City Council. Shame on all the members who were at that meeting.

These questions remain: Do all City Council members show similar attitudes in private? Is the culture of our city government so rotten at the core? Maybe we need to throw the bums out and start over.

Kris Sullivan, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Martinez ought to resign from the City Council. Not just step down as president, but fully resign.

Leaders lead by example. The words she spoke came from her heart. That is her truth. Apologies don’t count if they only come after being busted.

What she said — and her colleagues condoned — is shameful.

David Griffin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I met Martinez once. She was giving assistance to a nonprofit organization that I was involved with at the time. I was happy to learn that she represented the Arleta-Pacoima area and had graduated from San Fernando High School, as I had grown up in San Fernando and was also a proud graduate of the same school. She impressed me as one of the “good guys.”

Not for the first time, I am wondering what happens to politicians once they attain power and influence. The short answer of course is that they want to keep power and influence.

To say I am horrified by and disappointed in Martinez is an understatement. Is this what Council members do, sit around in groups and attempt to change citizen redistricting groups’ recommendations? Have closed door meetings with their allies to gossip about and demean their colleagues?

I’m glad that a poor girl from Pacoima can now afford a Louis Vuitton bag, but she seems to have lost her soul in the process.

Judy Ames, Valley Village