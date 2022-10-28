Letters to the Editor: Find the audio leakers and give them a reward

To the editor: Instead of starting a witch hunt for whoever leaked the recording of three current and former L.A. City Council members making racist remarks, perhaps that individual should be applauded for who they truly are: a whistleblower, defined as a person disclosing information to the public or higher authority about wrongdoing.

We need more people who are not willing just to sit back and lend a blind eye to today’s political scene. Civility must not be a lost behavior in our society.

Joy Bradley, Newport Beach

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The Los Angeles Police Department — Major Crimes Division, no less — is investigating who released an audio of L.A. council members, at the request of those same members.

Is the LAPD up to date on every actually meaningful investigation it has open?

I’m not a Los Angeles taxpayer, so it’s no skin off my nose. But I think if those council members want an investigation, they should pay for it, not my friends in L.A.

Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield

