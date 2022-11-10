Letters to the Editor: Too stressful. Too long. How did elections get this way?

To the editor: “There have been months of lead-up to election day” — that sentence, right there, in your Nov. 9 editorial is my objection to our election process.

Voting shouldn’t take months of campaigning and billions of dollars spent on mailers and ads that spread misinformation and anxiety. I made my last contribution to my party a few days ago and have been regularly replying “stop” to campaign texts.

Until we get money out of politics and shorten our ridiculously long campaign seasons into a much more reasonable few months, our elections will continue wasting money that is badly needed elsewhere. And we will continue to stress over the process for months longer than necessary.

Betsy Martin Rothstein, Long Beach

To the editor: At last, a merciful end to noisome political ads that flooded local TV broadcasts for so many months. This demagogic deluge mercifully ceased when the polls closed Tuesday.

But I pity what my relatives in Georgia must endure for another four weeks.

Control of the U.S. Senate may be decided by Georgia’s runoff election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Hershel Walker on Dec. 6. Which means untold millions of dollars will flow into the Peach State to fund incessant ads.

For the next four weeks, TV viewers in Georgia — Democrats and Republicans alike — should brace themselves.

J.R. Groves, Pacific Palisades