Letters to the Editor: Every student today needs to be educated about the Holocaust

To the editor: As a senior who has experienced various forms of antisemitism over the years, I am very sensitive to the changes I have been seeing recently. Although I am old enough to have been a Holocaust survivor, I was fortunate enough to have lived all my life in America, where we cherish freedom, bravery and the right of free speech. (“As a Holocaust survivor, the most important thing I can do is share my story,” Opinion, Dec. 16)

Still, I harbor a sense of guilt for not having had to go through the horrors of being in a concentration camp. The tragedy that is slowly developing today is due to a lack of education on what took place in Europe before and during World War II, and what kind of destruction the Holocaust actually created.

Every student should be educated about what took place. A good starting point is to read the 1947 book “Survival in Auschwitz.” The account must be kept alive, as it is a warning to all mankind about what could happen again.

Ed Levy, Indio

To the editor: I never got to know my grandfather. I never got to know my aunt and cousins. They did not survive the Holocaust.

I am the second generation, the proud daughter and daughter-in-law of survivors. I have not forgotten. My children and grandchildren have not forgotten. And it is important to me to share my family experience when I can.

Deniers will not succeed because we are here to continue telling and retelling the survivors’ stories. Thank you for being part of teaching this history.

Esther Langsam Friedberg, Studio City