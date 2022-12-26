Letters to the Editor: What politicians should do with Sam Bankman-Fried’s tainted campaign money

To the editor: Our California politicians are donating allegedly stolen customer money to charities rather than segregating it for possible return to the victims?

Here’s hoping the FTX bankruptcy trustee pursues them using the full force of the bankruptcy laws and court — and that the charities refuse to return to the politicians their own fungible contributions.

This is just another illustration of the insufferable arrogance of the California one-party political class and its actual indifference to the very constituents it purports to advocate for, instead now using those constituents’ money to buy kudos from charities.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

The writer is a certified public accountant.

..

To the editor: Reading about Sam Bankman-Fried, the indicted former chief executive of FTX, does anyone recall Napoleon’s classic line, muttered during the Russian retreat? It was, “From the sublime to the ridiculous is but a step.”

Jack Spiegelman, Los Angeles